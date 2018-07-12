If You Care: Kanye West Is Headed To Chicago This Month To Work On Chance The Rapper’s Album

Kanye Slated To Work On Chance The Rapper’s Album This Month

It was already revealed recently that the next artist to receive Kanye West‘s seven-track album treatment is Chance the Rapper, but now, new details are emerging from Chano himself.

In a new interview, Chance revealed that Mr. West is headed to their hometown of Chicago so that they can work on the project together very soon.

“Working under him, working with him on his albums is crazy, but having him tell me that he wants to produce my album and come to Chicago is like…This month, we’re working in Chicago,” Chance disclosed during a Windy City Live interview on Wednesday.

When speaking with Peter Rosenberg on Complex’s series Open Late last month, Chance first revealed the plans for his own seven-track project. “I’m gonna do a seven track with Ye,” he revealed at the time.

The Rapper told Windy City Live that the songs on this upcoming project will come from a “very, very personal” space, at least partially inspired by the news coverage surrounding his recent engagement. “You won’t get my angle of the story if you’re reading it from articles and stuff,” he said.