MeToo: Mira Sorvino Claims Director Tied Her To Chair And Gagged Her With Condom When She Was Only 16

Mira Sorvino Says Director Gagged Her With Condom When She Was 16

The #MeToo movement has brought to light a lot of disgusting stories, but this is one of weirdest and most off-putting.

According to DailyMail, during an interview on the The HFPA in Conversation podcast, Oscar winning actress Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite) revealed her traumatic experience with an abusive director.

‘In order to scare me for this horror movie scene, he tied me to a chair, he bruised my arm, and I was 16 years old, and then he gagged me, and I was all game because I’m trying to be scared for the scene,’ she claimed. ‘And at the end he takes the gag out of my mouth and he said, ‘Sorry for the prophylactic,’ so he had gagged me with a condom.’

Of ALL the things to “gag” her with, this guy HAD to use a condom? Not a handkerchief. Not a paper towel. Not just have Mira, an actress, “ACT” like she’s gagged. The director actually stuffed a Trojan in her mouth. Wow.

Mira goes on to say that she’s lost many opportunities because she ‘was never willing to’ and ‘never did’ sleep with directors and studio executives like many of her friends.

She also recounts experience with other directors who tried to slyly talk her into sex with them. You can ready the whole thing HERE.