Red Bull Music Culture Clash Is Coming Back To ATL With An Epic DJ Battle You DON’T Wanna Miss!!

Red Bull Music Culture Clash, the innovative live music experience celebrating sound system culture, is set to return to Atlanta, GA on Friday, August 24th The highly-anticipated event, which drew in sold-out crowds as well as several special guests last year including Ludacris, Pusha T, Rae Sremmurd, and Jermaine Dupri, brings together some of the world’s top MCs, DJs and producers.

Based on Jamaican music battles from the 1950s, better known as sound clashes, Red Bull Music Culture Clash modernizes tradition by taking these battles to the next level. The show is comprised of four stages, each featuring a different crew repping their unique background and sound – with genres ranging from trap, which will be at the forefront of this year’s competition, to dancehall and hip-hop, to electronic, Latin and beyond. The crews then battle it out to take home the title of Red Bull Music Culture Clash champion and all of the glory that comes with it.

This year’s crews, announced below for the first time, will each bring their unique sound stylings to the stage in an effort to get the loudest response from the crowd. The participating crews include:

Zaytoven with Zaytown Global

Mija & Kenny Beats with Don’t Think

Kranium with Frequent Flyers

Fuego with Fireboy Sound

Hosted by Angela Yee, radio personality for Power 105.1 national morning show, The Breakfast Club, Red Bull Music Culture Clash is a unique concept unlike any other DJ battle or band competition out there.

While the format and flow of each of the four-rounds in the competition may change, the end goal always remains the same: find the crew with the heaviest sound, best tunes, most effective MC tactics and most entertaining presentation. Throughout the competition, fans will see the crews “clash,” as calling out opponents, diss records and smack talking is explicitly encouraged and entirely fair game. Each round’s winner is decided by the crowd based on a decibel reader. Last year’s winner, Popcaan’s Jamaica-repping Unruly, beat the odds and won over the crowd, leading to the loudest cheers and the crew’s victory.

To commemorate the 2018 event, Red Bull has created a limited edition can in partnership with Atlanta-born visual artist FRKO, who has risen to fame through his work with hip hop’s biggest stars, including Gucci Mane, Action Bronson and more. The Red Bull Music Culture Clash can, which celebrates the energy of this inimitable event, is available exclusively in Atlanta for a limited time and offers consumers the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Red Bull Music Culture Clash.

For those looking to attend Red Bull Music Culture Clash, tickets are now on sale for $20 at www.RedBull.com/CultureClash.