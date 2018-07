She (Still) Cannuh: Joseline Hernandez Sends A Shady Message To Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez Shades Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez is (still) apparently BIG mad at Mona Scott Young and she’s making that clear on social media.

The former LHHATL star turned WE tv star went on a rant against Mona Scott Young this week after the “Love & Hip Hop” appeared on Wendy Williams.

When Mona asked Wendy about Joseline moving on to her “Joseline Takes Miami” show, Mona took a politically correct approach and praised Joseline for “going forth and prospering.”

“Not at all [shade], she looks great. She’s doing her thing, God bless her. Go forth and prosper,” said Mona.



THAT apparently pissed off Joseline and she ranted against “crusty mouth” Mona for speaking on her while adding that LHHATL dropped 50% in ratings without her.

Bitch did you go to Wendy to promote my show or yours???? God bless you Mona bitch. Your show dropped 50% and if anyone call me with negativity I’m going to curse you out. I give 2 fucks about this dirty crusty mouth hoe. Check me — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) July 11, 2018

BIG mad or lil mad???

Joseline’s latest shade comes after she blasted Nicki Minaj for being “fraud.”

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on Jul 5, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

Someone’s always mad about something…