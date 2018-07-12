Congratulations! Niecy Nash Gets Her Star On The ‘Hollywood Walk Of Fame’

Niecy Nash Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Niecy Nash is getting some well deserved praise. The “Claws” star was finally given a star on the “Hollywood Walk Of Fame” and she was flanked by family and fellow celeb friends for the ceremony.

“I am very, very grateful for this moment. I love my fans,” ABC 7 reports Nash said at her ceremony. “I love all of you who have shown up, but I am warning you now, this star right here is just the beginning, not the ending.”

She was congratulated by Cedric The Entertainer, producer Ryan Murphy and actor Ed Asner who Niecy told when she was 9 that she’d also be getting a star one day, just like him.

Blair Underwood was also on hand for the ceremony.

Touching.

Niecy’s good girlfriend Kelly Rowland was also on hand for the ceremony…

as well as Niecy’s hubby Jay Tucker.

Congrats Niecy!!!

More photos on the flip.