Man Of The Child Support Woods: Jesse Williams’ New Gutter-Chic Look Gets Mixed Reactions

Twitter Reacts To Jessie Williams’ New Look

Jessie Williams is looking a bit more scruffy and hip with his new wardrobe — are you feeling it?!

The actor, who is going through a public child support battle with his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee has enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Jason Rembert (stylist to Ciara, Issa Rae, Rita Ora, Odell Beckham Jr. and more).

On a recent red carpet for the NBA awards, Jesse looks a lot different — rocking a beard, a thick platinum neck chain and some fashion forward threads. Are you feeling this new look?

Fans have less to say about Jesse’s clothes, but the jokes about his new, hairier mug are flying.

"Month three of child support payments…rations are thinning, morale is low. I don't think I'll survive the winter" pic.twitter.com/j1j0R4lVB4 — Tab Hunter (@FlowsAndolini) July 11, 2018

LOL.

