LEAVE US TF ALONE, WHITE PEOPLE! #SwimmingSheriffSusie Steals The Joy From Black Man Enjoying The Pool At Naptown Apartment
- By Bossip Staff
Black Man Harassed By Police At His Own Apartment Swimming Pool
Why the f**k can’t we just live our lives peacefully without being tread upon by these racist white people who call the cops if they see anything darker than a bag of flour in their vicinity.
Today we have yet another incident of caucasians harassing a Black person who was looking to enjoy some cool water on a hot summer day.
According to TheIndyChannel Shayne Holland was kickin’ at the pool of the apartment complex where he pays rent when THIS happened.
Even after showing this G-Eazy lookalike his key fob, the property manager came to the pool, RECOGNIZED HIM, and STILL asked him to leave.
On the last page you can hear Shayne breakdown the incident in his own words.