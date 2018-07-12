LEAVE US TF ALONE, WHITE PEOPLE! #SwimmingSheriffSusie Steals The Joy From Black Man Enjoying The Pool At Naptown Apartment

Image via Getty

Black Man Harassed By Police At His Own Apartment Swimming Pool

Why the f**k can’t we just live our lives peacefully without being tread upon by these racist white people who call the cops if they see anything darker than a bag of flour in their vicinity.

Today we have yet another incident of caucasians harassing a Black person who was looking to enjoy some cool water on a hot summer day.

According to TheIndyChannel Shayne Holland was kickin’ at the pool of the apartment complex where he pays rent when THIS happened.

I actually live here, so I’m assuming they told the police that it’s not too many black people that do so if you see one make sure you get their address. RiverCrossing Apartments. pic.twitter.com/IgOx3DByUi — Quick (@HollywoodShayne) July 6, 2018

Even after showing this G-Eazy lookalike his key fob, the property manager came to the pool, RECOGNIZED HIM, and STILL asked him to leave.

