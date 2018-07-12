60 Years Later: Justice Department To Reopen Emmett Till Case

Emmett Till Case Reopened

The Justice Department is reopening the 1955 murder case of Emmett Till. The Associated Press reports that the Justice Department, in a report to Congress in March, said it was reopening the investigation but did not go into detail. The department reportedly has “new information.”

60 years ago Till, 14, was found in the Tallahatchie River, after a white woman accused him of whistling at her. Two white men, Roy Bryant, and his brother, J.W. Milam were not convicted in the crime but reportedly confessed to the murder. They are both deceased.

The woman in question in the case, Carolyn Donham, reportedly admitted in 2008 that she lied about what happened with Till. Her account was recorded in Timothy B. Tyson’s Book “The Blood Of Emmett Till” released last year.

84-year-old Donham now lives in North Carolina.

There’s some harsh criticism coming down from folks wondering why the justice department’s reopening Till’s case when there are more present cases they could consider reopening like Alton Sterling and Tamir Rice’s.

Reopening case on Emmett Till but not opening recent cases on Tamir Rice, Alton Sterling, etc. makes no sense. It’s just symbolic performance without any actual racial justice. It’s a shield. If you care about lynchings, then indict and convict killer cops in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Eh4KBMS0HT — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) July 12, 2018

Valid point, indeed. You can add Philando Castile, Eric Garner, and countless others to that list as well.

Despite that, the Till family is pleased with the reopening of the investigation.

“We are very pleased, we want the process to work and we want justice to prevail for Emmett,” said Deborah Watts, Till’s cousin and founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation. It’s been 63 years, this can’t just be forgotten about.”