Big Tigger, Shay Johnson, Isaiah John, & More Attend Atlanta Screening For The Return Of “SNOWFALL” ON FX

Tuesday night,debuted the Season 2 premiere episode ofin Atlanta. Nearly 350 guests convened at SCADShow to preview the new season and hear from the cast themselves. Actorsandwere in attendance along with executive producerRadio personalitymoderated a lively Q&A that gave insight into how the cast’s lives have changed since season 1 and what viewers can expect from the characters’ quest for money, power and influence in season 2.