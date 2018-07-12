Big Tigger, Shay Johnson, Isaiah John, & More Attend Atlanta Screening For The Return Of “SNOWFALL” ON FX

- By

FX Networks debuted the Season 2 premiere episode of Snowfall in Atlanta. Nearly 350 guests convened at SCADShow to preview the new season and hear from the cast themselves. Actors Damson Idris, Carter Hudson and Isaiah John were in attendance along with executive producer Dave Andron. Radio personality Big Tigger moderated a lively Q&A that gave insight into how the cast’s lives have changed since season 1 and what viewers can expect from the characters’ quest for money, power and influence in season 2. Tuesday night,debuted the Season 2 premiere episode ofin Atlanta. Nearly 350 guests convened at SCADShow to preview the new season and hear from the cast themselves. Actorsandwere in attendance along with executive producerRadio personalitymoderated a lively Q&A that gave insight into how the cast’s lives have changed since season 1 and what viewers can expect from the characters’ quest for money, power and influence in season 2.

Additional attendees included former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall, “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star Shay Johnson, Isaac Hayes III, radio personality Beestroh, actress Racquel John (Acrimony), actor Mike Merrill (The Bobby Brown Story) and actor Larry Rhem (“The Quad”).