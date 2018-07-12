Knocked Up: Kenya Moore Once Again Shows Off Her Tummy Full Of Twirl

Kenya Moore Posts Bare Baby Bump

Kenya Moore is once again showing off her tummy full of twirl. The RHOA star who might not have a peach DEFINITELY has a baby on the way with her husband Marc Daly and she couldn’t be happier.

“#BabyDaly is growing! I’m feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I’m not having crazy cravings,” wrote Kenya. “Actually, I’m eating less bc baby is moving up.

Some fans are wondering however if Kenya didn’t drop a baby bump photo as a sort of distraction from news that she won’t be on RHOA this season. As previously reported RHOA producers reportedly wanted Kenya to sign on as a friend of the show instead of a housewife, but she refused to accept the offer.

Cameras are currently rolling without her and with newbie Eva Marcille in tow.