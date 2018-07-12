Ford Motor Co. Celebrates Ten Years Of Sisterhood With Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Marsha Ambrosius & More At Essence Fest

Ford Gives Away Mustang, Hosts Pitch Contest & More At Essence Fest

Ford marked its decade of empowering women at the Essence Festival in a big way.

The American automaker is celebrating its tenth year as the official vehicle sponsor of the largest gathering of African Americans in the country. And it commemorated the occasion during all three days of the New Orleans festival.

Several celebs and musicians stopped by in the Ford Super Lounge, including Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Bobby Brown, Erica Campbell, V. Bozeman, Marsha Ambrosius, Teddy Riley and the cast of “Power.” And Big Freedia gave guests a bounce-tastic performance, along with stage shows from Idris Elba, Jussie Smollett and MC Lyte.

On Friday, Ford honored Tracy Nicole, a breast cancer survivor and fashion designer who later presented a “Warriors in Pink” fashion show at Ford’s Super Lounge.

On Saturday, Ford hosted an empowerment panel where ten African-American women pitched their business ideas for a chance to win a 2019 Ford Explorer.

And on Sunday, Ford hosted an intimate experience for media covering the festival. The afternoon began with a brunch at the Museum of Free People of Color in the city’s Treme neighborhood with dessert from the city’s own Cupcake Fairies, followed by test drives of the Ford F-150 and the Mustang to the countryside for a swamp tour.

“We are celebrating ten years of sisterhood this year,” Raj Register, who leads cross-brand strategy and growth audience marketing at Ford, said. “We are so excited to be here at Essence Festival. What a great time in New Orleans.”

The Mustang makers helped close the Essence Festival by enlisting “Insecure’s Yvonne Orji to help give away a 2019 Mustang to a lucky woman from Michigan.

