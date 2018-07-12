Teyana Taylor Toasts To Women’s Empowerment At The Latest CÎROC‘s Empowered Brunch Series

On Saturday, July 7th, CÎROC brought its fourth Empowered Brunch Series to New Orleans at The JW Marriott. Honoring dynamic and accomplished women in business, activism, music, fashion and beyond, powered by Variety.

This month’s distinguished honorees came together to celebrate one another’s achievements over cocktails and brunch, including Teyana Taylor, American Recording Artist, Actress, Dancer, and Model; Mona Scott Young, American Media Mogul, Television Producer, Executive Producer and Entrepreneur; Katonya Breaux, Founder of Unsun Cosmetics; Connie Orlando, EVP Head of Programming for BET; Amanda Brinkman, Owner & Founder of Shrill Society & Designer Of The ‘Nasty Woman’ T-Shirt; as well as Chef Nina Compton, to name a few.

During our Empowered Brunch series in New Orleans, Teyana Taylor, the face of CÎROC Peach, was also presented with the ‘Empowered Woman of Influencer’ award.

As the celebration continued, guests sipped on CÎROC Peach Bellini’s, made with CÎROC Peach, Sparkling Wine, and Peach Schnapps.

Benefitting Dress for Success, CÎROC donated professional wardrobes in honor of each Empowered Brunch honoree accompanied by a financial donation to the local chapter of the organization.