Charlamagne Tha God Denies Previously Dismissed Rape Accusations, Here’s What We Know About The Case So Far

Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God Denies Rape Allegations

Charlamagne Tha God was accused of raping a then 15-year-old girl named Jessica Reid back in 2001. He has spoken publicly about the charges at several points over the last 5-6 years as the host of The Breakfast Club as well as in interviews with DJ Akademiks, on his Brilliant Idiots podcast and also extensively in his book Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It. At the time of the alleged incident, Charlamagne, born Lenard Larry McKelvey, was 22 years old and was charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Reid, now 32, recently did an interview with former NYC radio shock jock Star where she spoke for the first time about the events of that night. Ultimately, Charlamagne plead guilty to the delinquency charge because there was alcohol provided to Jessica and her friend at the party where the alleged rape happened. As for the sexual assault charges, a medical examination concluded that Jessica was penetrated against her will, but the DNA test that Charlamagne took didn’t yield any matching results. The charges were subsequently dismissed when Jessica wouldn’t testify, a decision she says was made by her mother.

Today, The Breakfast Club host’s lawyer, Marty Singer, has released a statement via TMZ denying Jessica’s claims:

“More than seventeen years ago, Charlamagne was accused of a sexual assault. He never had sexual relations or any physical contact with the accuser and even provided DNA to prove it.” “At the time of these claims, Charlamagne cooperated fully with authorities, and after the investigation, this charge against him was dropped.” “Charlamagne has spoken about this many times over the years in public, including in his book. While Charlamagne has empathy for all sexual assault victims, he cannot take responsibility for a crime he did not commit.”

Flip the page to see more of the public records related to this case in addition to some notable observations.