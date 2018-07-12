Poor Thang: Brittni Mealy Says She Would Take Back Having Future’s Unsanctimonious Seed

Brittni Mealy Says She Wish She Would’ve Been Married Before Having Her Son With Future

Dang, it seems like Brittni Mealy is really FINISHED this time after years of horseplay with her unstable baby daddy Nayvadius. Previously, fed up Brittni put Future on blast after she caught him cheating while on a gig in Canada…now she’s venting about the situation on her insta-stories.

“I want to he treated as a woman with no games and I’m not settling for anything less than that!” she exclaims in one message. She goes on to say that she would tell her younger self “don’t have kids [until] you get married FIRST!”

Ouch! Swipe through to read Brittni’s rant…