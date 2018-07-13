Hands And Cakes: A Look At The Black Ink Crew Cast Member Who Keeps Laying Paws On Charmaine
Black Ink’s Lily Gets Lots Of Love
It’s been two weeks of the internet praising Lily for laying hands on Charmaine and going on a fade-delivering tear all season. Now it looks like she might be going at it again next week. But not much is known about Lily beyond her scrapping ways. What you may not know is that she definitely has some yammage going on and she likes for the world to see.
Word? Word. Take a look and see more of the lady who loves and fights at the same damn time.
Continue Slideshow
You can say what you want to, but LOYAL INK was in yo birthday speech yesterday #dickridingassnigga 🙃Thanks Briea aka RYANS ASSISTANT for posting that 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💅🏽⚠️💅🏽💅🏽 I got these fools quitting the show cause they can’t take they own truth 😩 and others pressed about it being LOYAL INK and NOT 9Mag when they lost that shit by their own actions 🤨🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ ya snooze ya loose homie . . ‼️MAY 30th WED 8/7c on VH1‼️ #season4 #blackinkchi #blackinkcrewchicago #blackinkcrew