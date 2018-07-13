Will You Be Wearing? Mary J. Blige & LL Cool J’s Wife Drop “Sister Love” Jewelry

MJB & Simone Smith Launched New Line Of Gold Hoop Earrings At Essence Festival

The Queen of hip-hop soul is taking her talents from the stage to silver and gold.

Mary J. Blige has partnered with LL Cool J’s wife, designer Simone Smith, to launch an accessories line called “Sister Love.” Priced at $199, their “Queen Hoop Earrings” has a distinct 90s vibe and are made of 18kt. yellow gold over sterling silver with “Sister Love” engraved at the top.

The ladies launched the earrings last weekend at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, where Blige later brought the house down with a show-stopping performance Saturday night.

“What made me want to work with Simone is she (has) already created an amazingly successful jewelry line and all the pieces are things that I love, and she also has an amazing fashion sense,” Blige said in a statement. “I wanted to add to that by sharing some of my fashion sense with her and creating some things I dream about and I know other women are dreaming about.”

What do you think of the jewelry line?