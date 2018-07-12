Seen On The Scene: Daveed Diggs, Raphael Casal And More Attend “BLINDSPOTTING” Oakland premiere

Daveed Diggs [Collin], Rafael Casal [Miles], Janina Gavankar [Val], Jasmine Cephas Jones [Ashley], Ethan Embry [Officer Molina], Utkarsh Ambudkar [Rin], Director Carlos Lopez Estrada, and Producers Jess Calder and Keith Calder all walked the red carpet at the Oakland Premiere of BLINDSPOTTING at the Grand Lake Theatre on July 11, 2018.

About BLINDSPOTTING

Collin (Daveed Diggs) must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. He and his troublemaking childhood best friend, Miles (Rafael Casal), work as movers, and when Collin witnesses a police shooting, the two men’s friendship is tested as they grapple with identity and their changed realities in the rapidly-gentrifying neighborhood they grew up in.

Longtime friends and collaborators, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal co-wrote and star in this timely and wildly entertaining story about friendship and the intersection of race and class set against the backdrop of Oakland. Bursting with energy, style, and humor, and infused with the spirit of rap, hip hop, and spoken word, Blindspotting, boldly directed by Carlos López Estrada in his feature film debut, is a provocative hometown love letter that glistens with humanity.