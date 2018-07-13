Bae Of The Day: Meet The Magical Slut Walk Goddess That Put Misogynistic Lame Shirt Jesse In His Place

Samirah Raheem Goes Viral In Genius Slut Walk Clip

This genius interview of a woman who was attending the 2017 Slut Walk in Los Angeles and putting wayward “journalist” Jesse Lee Peterson in his place has blown up over the night. In the clip, Samirah Raheem, the Goddess taking this fool to school, has some hilarious quotables.

Including 1.

“Yo mommas a slut, yo grammas a slut, Everybo -”

“Is your mother a slut?”

“No but yours is.”

And 2.

“God believes in choice that’s why he allowed you to wear this lame azz shirt”

She lives in Los Angeles.

She is a signed model to State MGMT agency.

According to her modeling profile, she’s 5’9.

 

She’s educated! Whoop!

