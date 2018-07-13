Exclusive: Delicia Cordon No Longer Has To Face Off With Alleged Abuser LaSean McCoy Next Month

Pair Are Set To Appear In Court Over Ongoing Eviction Case

LaSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend will not have to come face to face in court with the man she said set her up for a brutal assault and robbery.

Both Delicia Cordon and McCoy are scheduled to appear in an Atlanta-area court Aug. 14 as part of McCoy’s bid to evict Cordon from his home. According to court papers, Cordon wants her ex-lover’s case against her dismissed because he served her teen son – and not her – with the court papers.

Cordon also argued that Temarcus Porter, the man who filed the suit, was not a lawyer or the homeowner, and had no right to file the complaint. A judge is supposed to rule on whether McCoy’s method of service was legal at this next hearing, McCoy’s lawyer told us.

However, McCoy’s lawyer said his client would not be appearing for the court date; neither actually has to be there under state law, he said. The attorney did not state why his client would not be appearing, but according to court papers, McCoy has been out of state for training.

The exes were supposed to go to court on the matter this week, but after Cordon was robbed and brutally beaten July 9 by a man she believes McCoy sent to attack her, both sides asked for more time.

The couple was estranged at the time of the assault and McCoy was actively trying to get her and her kids out of his home. McCoy has denied any involvement in the assault and has not been criminally charged.

We reached out to the attorney repping Cordon on the case for comment.