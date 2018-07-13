It’s A Wrap: Former NBA Baller Kevin Garnett’s Wife Of 14 Years Files For Divorce

Brandi Padilla Files For Divorce From Kevin Garnett After 14 Years Of Marriage

Former Celtics and Timberwolves baller Kevin Garnett is about to be back on the market, as his wife of 14 years, Brandi Padilla, has decided she’s done with their marriage.

TMZ reports that Brandi filed the docs, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. She’s asking for physical custody of their two daughters, ages 10 and 5, and an undetermined amount of spousal support.

The couple seemed solid from the outside looking in. They dated for several years before getting married back in 2004…but it looks like this relationship has run its course.

SMH. Another one bites the dust…

Getty