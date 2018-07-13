Teyana Taylor Talks Having Three-Ways With Hubby Iman Shumpert: “It’s Only On Vacations And Special Occasions” [Video]

(Fast Forward to the 28:40 mark for threesome chatter)

Teyana Taylor raised some eyebrows (and got a lot of volunteers) when she released the track “3Way” on her embattled album, “K.T.S.E.”

Teyana already confirmed that the song itself is rooted in reality, but as she tells Ebro, it’s not like she’s helping her hubby knock down a random every Tuesday and Thursday night. BUT, she does like to explore, and who better to do that with than the man she married?

Getty/YouTube