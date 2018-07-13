Will You Be Watching? “BOSSIP On WEtv” Returns This August

BOSSIP On WE tv Returns This Summer

WE tv is bringing back the heat this summer with season two of the hit weekly series “Bossip on WE tv” premiering Thursday, August 2nd at 10:00 pm ET/PT. Every 60-minute episode takes viewers inside the hot gossip website as they dish on this week’s top celebrity news and juiciest scandals; with comedic commentary from Bossip’s opinionated and hilarious contributors. The show will break exclusive stories, along with top celebrity guest interviews, viral moments & more! This is appointment viewing, viewers will want to watch during the initial airing. We’re talking serious FOMO.

We’re back with Summer’s hottest headlines, premiering Thursday, August 2nd AT 10:00 PM ET/PT.

Will you be watching??

WEtv