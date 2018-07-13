Seen On The Scene: Michael B Jordan Grinds On A Mystery Becky In St. Tropez — What Happened To Ashlyn Castro?
Michael B. Jordan Spotted Swirlin’ In St. Tropez
He’s living his best life! Fresh off of praise from Jamie Foxx at the BET Awards and visiting Essence Fest, Killmonger was spotted killing it on the dance floor overseas. MJB and an Ashlyn Castro doppelgänger were spotted getting it in at a night club in St. Tropez this week, when the two were photographed by paparazzi.
Mike’s buddy and actor Steelo Brim was also there, getting his Becky on. Swipe through to see the flicks.
Michael and Ashlyn had reportedly been dating for a minute. Their couple-dom went public after they shared a romantic Kwanzaa together this past December, but we’re guessing it’s a wrap now.
Hit the flip to see a close up of the woman who folks think was twerking on MJB’s St. Tropez peen after the flip.
Her name is Esha Vantha and after these photos in St. Tropez surfaced, she made her IG page private. According to her facebook page, she lives in Gold Coast, Queensland.
