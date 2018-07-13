Reminder: You’re A Whole A$$ Moron If You Think Kylie Jenner Is “Self-Made”

Kylie Jenner Isn’t Self-Made

We’re pretty sure you’ve seen it by now: Forbes has deemed Kylie Jenner a self-made almost-billionaire. And it’s total bulls***. First of all, it’s hard to justify the idea that any person who becomes a billionaire does it on his or her own, because at some point along that path, after maybe the first few million, the rest of the money came off the backs of a whole lot of underpaid labor. Then let’s look at Kylie specifically: a woman whose wealth was built based on the wealth of other wealthy people in her family. She started as a millionaire and had all the trimmings and privileges to get her where she is.

It is not shade to point out that Kylie Jenner isn’t self-made. She grew up in a wealthy, famous family. Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege. Words have meanings and it behooves a dictionary to remind us of that. https://t.co/2HzIJbLb8q — roxane gay (@rgay) July 11, 2018

Also, let’s not forget the fact that Forbes is basing these figures on valuations and estimations, anyway, not even sure of Kylie’s actual worth, with some of the figures coming from unverified Kris Jenner claims.

All in all, it’s pretty freaking wild to think Kylie is self-made at anything. Twitter seems to agree and has joined in the chorus of disbelief. Peep.