Childish Gambino *Kinda* Announces Cryptic ‘Summertime Starts Here’ Experience

Childish Gambino Announces Cryptic ‘Summertime Starts Here’ Experience

It looks like Childish Gambino has put together a plethora of summertime events for this weekend, only a couple days after releasing a pair of new tracks dedicated to summertime. If you’re lucky enough to live in New York, Los Angeles, or London, you might actually get the chance to experience the latest act of Gambino magic in real life.

At the moment, Gambino currently follows only a single account on Instagram, which is this one:

Feels like Summer. Link in Bio. A post shared by @ summertimemagic on Jul 12, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

The Instagram profile’s bio reads, “Come out to enjoy some Summertime Magic,” which coincides with the tracks the Atlanta rapper just released. Clicking the link takes you to a list of experiences dates for this weekend in New York, London, and Los Angeles, which will supposedly be free events with a possible Childish Gambino performance (though it seems unlikely for all the events given that several of them overlap)

The dates for this mysterious experience are as follows:

July 13 Union Square | New York 12 – 4 p.m. EST

July 14 Fort Greene Park | Los Angeles 12 – 4 p.m. EST

July 14 Santa Monica Pier | Los Angeles 12 – 4 p.m. PST

July 14 Gunnersbury Park | London 1 – 10 p.m. GMT

July 15 Fairfax High School | Los Angeles 12 – 4 p.m. PST

Since the events begin today in New York City, it looks like we’ll be finding out what in the world this “experience” actually is pretty soon.

Gambino is set to kick off his This Is America tour with support from Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples in September.