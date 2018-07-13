Florida Crazies: Biscayne Park Police Chief Told Cops To Blame Black Folks For Crime So He Could Have “Perfect Stats”

Image via Getty

Florida Police Chief Told Officers To Arrest Blacks For Unsolved Crimes

Why do we even need Florida? Miami is cool and all, but is a bougie beachside paradise really worth the trade that comes with acknowledging a savage land like Florida as a civilized United States entity?

According to the Miami Herald, former Biscayne Park police chief Raimundo Atesiano and two other officers, Raul Fernandez and Charlie Dayoub, have been indicted for falsely charging Black people with four burglaries back in 2014 in order to impress residents with a perfect crime-solving record.

“If they have burglaries that are open cases that are not solved yet, if you see anybody black walking through our streets and they have somewhat of a record, arrest them so we can pin them for all the burglaries,” one cop, Anthony De La Torre, said in an internal probe ordered in 2014. “They were basically doing this to have a 100% clearance rate for the city.”

An investigation into the department was opened after village manager Heidi Shafran began receiving letters from other officers who weren’t cowards and dropped dime on their corrupt co-workers.

“The letters said police were doing a lot of bad things,” Shafran told the Herald. “It said police officers were directed to pick up people of color and blame the crimes on them.”

Racism aside, it’s very apparent that these cops weren’t even good at being cops. Once Atesiano abruptly resigned in 2014 the department crime-solving stats changed DRAMATICALLY.

During his roughly two-year tenure as chief, 29 of 30 burglary cases were solved, including all 19 in 2013. In 2015, the year after he left, records show village cops did not clear a single one of 19 burglary cases.

Atesiano denies all allegations and has plead not guilty. The other two officers have also plead not guilty to federal civil rights violations, but it is said that they plan on cooperating with prosecutors against Atesiano. Which, if you’re gonna snitch, wouldn’t it have just been less stressful to snitch while you’re NOT under federal indictment? SMFH.