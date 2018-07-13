So Happy Together: Cutely Coupled Up Karrueche And Victor Cruz Have Another Date Night In LaLaLand

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 - Los Angeles Victor Cruz,Karrueche Tran

Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com

Victor Cruz And Karrueche Attend Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 Party

Looks like Victor Cruz and Karrueche are still going strong. The couple walked the red carpet together at Sports Illustrated’s Fashonable 50 party Thursday night.

Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 - Los Angeles Victor Cruz,Karrueche Tran

Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com

He couldn’t keep his hands or lips off of her!

Hit the flip for more photos from their date night.

American actress Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz are seen in Los Angeles, CA.

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

They’re so cute riiiight?

Hit the flip for clips from Karrueche’s appearance on Lip Sync Battle this week

TONIGHT!!! @lipsyncbattle

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

Longer clips when you continue

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus