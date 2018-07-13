So Happy Together: Cutely Coupled Up Karrueche And Victor Cruz Have Another Date Night In LaLaLand
Victor Cruz And Karrueche Attend Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 Party
Looks like Victor Cruz and Karrueche are still going strong. The couple walked the red carpet together at Sports Illustrated’s Fashonable 50 party Thursday night.
He couldn’t keep his hands or lips off of her!
Hit the flip for more photos from their date night.
They’re so cute riiiight?
Hit the flip for clips from Karrueche’s appearance on Lip Sync Battle this week
Longer clips when you continue