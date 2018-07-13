At The Tender Age Of 59 Angela Bassett Blew Away Everyone Else At The Premiere Of The Latest ‘Mission Impossible’
- By Bossip Staff
Angela Bassett Flosses That Fifty-Fine Year-Old Bawwwwwdy At The ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ Film Premiere
Whoooooo-weeeeeeeee honey! Angela Bassett looked nothing short of AMAZING in a lacy sheer jumpsuit at the world premiere of ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ in Paris Thursday.
Making fifty-nine look more like fifty-fine!
Hit the flip for more photos from the premiere.
Alicia Aylies who was Miss France 2017 was seen on the scene.
Are you going to come see Tom Cruise do his thizzle for this Mission Impossible?
Where is Suri though?