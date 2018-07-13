At The Tender Age Of 59 Angela Bassett Blew Away Everyone Else At The Premiere Of The Latest ‘Mission Impossible’

By Bossip Staff
Angela Bassett 'Mission: Impossible. Fallout' film premiere in Paris, France.

Angela Bassett Flosses That Fifty-Fine Year-Old Bawwwwwdy At The ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ Film Premiere

Whoooooo-weeeeeeeee honey! Angela Bassett looked nothing short of AMAZING in a lacy sheer jumpsuit at the world premiere of ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ in Paris Thursday.

The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Global Premiere on July 12, 2018 in Paris, France. Pictured: Alix Benezech,Angela Bassett,Tom Cruise,Michelle Monaghan,Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby

Making fifty-nine look more like fifty-fine!

Hit the flip for more photos from the premiere.

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' World Premiere in Paris Pictured: Alicia Aylies Miss France 2017

Alicia Aylies who was Miss France 2017 was seen on the scene.

The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Global Premiere on July 12, 2018 in Paris, France. Pictured: Tom Cruise

Are you going to come see Tom Cruise do his thizzle for this Mission Impossible? Where is Suri though?

