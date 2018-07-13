Hate It or Love It?!?! Colorado School Nurses Can Now Give Medical Marijuana To Students

Colorado Now Allows Medical Marijuana Use In K-12 Schools

Colorado’s governor green-lit a law last month that allows school nurses to administer non-smokable medical marijuana to students whose parents have granted then permission to do so.

Governor John Hickenlooper explained that the “reasoning and advocacy” of parents whose kids are medical marijuana patients was “very compelling,” which and led him to sign House Bill 1286 back in early June, the Denver Post reported.

In a letter about the law, he pointed to Hannah Lovato and her son Quintin, who suffers from three types of seizures and Tourette syndrome. Cannabis oil helped Quintin sleep better and deal with school again, his mom told KDVR. But the third-grader wasn’t getting the proper dosage because a school nurse couldn’t give him the drug–until now.

School safety measures have been put in place to ensure the weed doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, according to officials.

The ruling further requires medical marijuana cards and doctor’s note with dosage/timing details for the student, plus written permission from their parents and school principal. Also, the law requires that schools keep the medicine in locked storage containers, out of immediate reach from children.