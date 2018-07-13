Mo Money: Young Thug’s Ex-Manager Wins 7-Figure Settlement In Suit Against The Rapper’s Financial Team

Young Thug’s Former Manager Wins Big In Lawsuit

Young Thug‘s former manager scored a major victory in his case against the rapper’s financial team, according to reports from TMZ.

Sources close to the situation tell the publication that the manager, Manny Halley (who has repped other big names including Keyshia Cole and Nicki Minaj) will get a 7-figure check from David Weise & Associates after both sides settled a defamation suit.

Halley sued Thugger’s former finance guys, claiming David Weise & Associates sent an email alleging he racked up more than $200k in unauthorized charges. Manny, who had said the charges were for YT’s private jets for his concert tour, said the company was out to get him after he tried getting the company fired for bungling Young Thug’s financial affairs.

But all of those details from the case seem to be water under the bridge, and all parties agree that there was no criminal conduct involved–They chalked it up to a simple misunderstanding and closed the case.