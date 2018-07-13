Jet-Setting Swag: Ty Dolla $ign Let’s Us In On 10 Things He Can’t Live Without [Video]

10 Things Ty Dolla $ign Can’t Live Without

Musicians spend a majority of their time jet setting around the globe, and Ty Dolla $ign is no different. GQ sat down with the singer–who is absolutely killing the game with features this year–to find out what essentials he uses for travel and everyday life that he really can’t live without.

The Los Angeles native takes us through the importance of everything from noise-cancelling headphones, to rolling papers, to his favorite book on spiritual enlightenment. And of course, he has to have his grill on him at all times.

Peep the video below to find out what Ty Dolla $ign keeps on him all day, every day.