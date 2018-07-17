KTSE: A Gallery Of Celebrity Couples Who Have Enjoyed Threesomes

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

of 13

Celebrity Couples Who Had Threesomes A lot has been made as of late over Teyana Taylor being very upfront about her and her husband, Iman Shumpert having threesomes. They enjoy it on “special occasions.” However, they’re not alone. There are plenty of celebrity couples past and present who have admitted to inviting another woman (it’s always a woman, smh, but that’s for later to discuss) in bed. Who are they? Take a look and see for yourselves…then call that friend of a friend over and see what you can get popping.

Mel B. And Stephan Belafonte – Mel B. claimed that Belafonte’s affair with the nanny started as a series of threesomes.

Stevie J., Joseline, Mimi – There’s some murky claiming going on about their relationship, with Stevie and Joseline claiming that there was a threesome that took place.

Ne-Yo and Monyetta – She said they had a threesome

T-Pain and his wife – He said they had a threesome on a vacation and found out she was into it

Jason Biggs and Jenny Molleen – She bought him a sex worker for his birthday but ended up laughing at them while eating a bag of chips. For real.

Chris Brown and Karrueche – Breezy tried to out Karrueche by saying she partakes in threesomes…she hasn’t confirmed.

Continue Slideshow

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi – Miguel says he’s totally into threesomes so people ASSUME she’s in on it, too

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – Rumor has it they had a threesome with a Victoria Secret model

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore – They reportedly LOVED threesomes…and that didn’t work out well in the end.

Elizabeth Taylor, JFK and Robert Stack – An Elizabeth Taylor biography said they had a threesome

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton – Star Magazine once reported that their relationship fell apart after an affair between Thicke and their threesome partner went too far.