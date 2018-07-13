Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $4.7 Billion To Women In Talcum Powder Suit

Women claimed Johnson & Johnson's talc powder gave them ovarian cancer. They just won $4.7 billion in damages https://t.co/KnGrFwVtTd — TIME (@TIME) July 13, 2018

Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $4.7 Billion In Talcum Powder Suit

Johnson & Johnson is once again facing serious repercussions in another one of those talcum powder lawsuits. The company is being ordered to dish out a whopping $4.7 billion to women claiming that Johnson & Johnson talcum powder caused ovarian cancer.

Johnson & Johnson must pay $4.14 billion in punitive damages and $550 million in compensatory damages to 22 plaintiffs, bringing the total to $4.69 billion. This marks the largest jury award in the U.S. in 2018.

A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson says the brand’s filing an appeal.

Via Time:

“The company will appeal, Carol Goodrich, a spokeswoman, said in an email. The verdict “was the product of a fundamentally unfair process that allowed plaintiffs to present a group of 22 women, most of whom had no connection to Missouri, in a single case all alleging that they developed ovarian cancer,’’ she said. The result, “which awarded the exact same amounts to all plaintiffs irrespective of their individual facts, and differences in applicable law, reflects that the evidence in the case was simply overwhelmed by the prejudice of this type of proceeding,’’ Goodrich added.

