Momma Knows Best: DJ Paul Reveals Drake’s Mom Was Instrumental In Creating “Talk Up” Featuring Jay-Z [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Ri/k Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images/Justin Baker

DJ Paul Says Drake’s Mom Was A Big Part Of “Talk Up”

Who would have guessed that Drake’s mom had such an ear for classic, window-shattering, trunk-shaking hip-hop music?

DJ Paul spoke to TMZ about the beat he gave Drake for the Scorpion banger “Talk Up” featuring helmet-rockin’ Hov and we were surprised to hear how it all came about…

Shoutout Sandi.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1654167/momma-knows-best-dj-paul-reveals-drakes-mom-was-instrumental-in-creating-talk-up-featuring-jay-z-43081/
Categories: News, Really????, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus