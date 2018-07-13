Poor Barbie Ting: Nicki Minaj Covers Harpers Bazaar Russia–But Gets Dragged By Fans Over THIS

Put on blast…

Nicki Minaj Covers Harpers Bazaar Russia

Nicki Minaj is showing off a sophisticated look for a major magazine. Onika’s currently covering Harpers Bazaar Russia and in it, speaking on haters, and her “Chun Li” confidence.

On her four-year hiatus:

“Although my music has been growing, I felt like myself was stuck somewhere. So I had to grow to catch up with my rap.”

On gaining self-confidence:

“I had to work on it a lot. I’m just a normal girl that had cried a thousand times sitting near the mirror and spent most of the childhood inside of the car as a way to escape from parents fighting.”

On haters:

“At some point I have realized that the ones that hate me the most are the ones that are aware of how powerful I am.”

And while some people are enjoying the Greg Swales shot shoot, others are BIG mad at Barbie for covering a Russian publication. Why? Well because of Russia’s strict anti LGTBQ laws. In 2013 Russia banned “gay propaganda” and Russians have reportedly been tortured for their sexuality.

One critic in particular, “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, pointed out that Onika was DEAD wrong to pose for Harpers Bazaar.

“Russia tortures it’s LGBTQIA citizens, & w your LGBTQ+ fans you can’t even speak to that in this interview bc it’s illegal in Russia,” wrote Ness.

Russia has anti LGBTQIA propaganda laws, Chechnya supported by Russia tortures it’s LGBTQIA citizens, & w your LGBTQ+ fans you can’t even speak to that in this interview bc it’s illegal in Russia, what’s good @NICKIMINAJ , this should’ve been a hard pass. pic.twitter.com/6WqZdXSKKl — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 13, 2018

Welp!

With such a significant LGBT fanbase should Nicki have thought twice about the cover???

