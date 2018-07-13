Where Is Kenya Moore??? Meet Another Possible Peach Holder For #RHOA Season 11
Is Tanya Sam Joining “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”?
Another day, another RHOA casting rumor. As season 11 of RHOA looms near, there’s a new rumor about a potential new peach holder.
As previously reported the cast [sans Kenya Moore] came out to support possible newbie Shamari Devoe at Atlanta’s ATL Live On The Park…
and now, the ladies have been spotted with another woman; Tanya Sam.
Tanya who’s a registered nurse/the director of a company building agency, was recently seen with “The Talls” of this season; NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and friend of the show Marlo Hampton.
There’s also rumblings that she’s a “hilarious” new addition to the cast who’ll be a “fan favorite.”
Would YOU tune in to RHOA season 11 to meet Tanya Sam??
Tanya was also spotted with the ladies back in May.
Tanya is married to prominent investor Dr. Paul Judge.
💙Kate’s Club Gala💙 Last night was a huge success🤗 not only because we raised a lot of money for our programs, the kids and the cause because I cried way less than I thought I would 😹 Thank you ALL for you kind words of support and love. Especially those that I grew up with me @missladymara and knew our mum Sandy 😘😘😘 Hugs to those that reached out asking about Kate’s Club services for their children or friend’s children – it’s awesome to get the word and organization out there!!
Tanya is also the Co-Founder and Vice President of Limitless Smart Shot, the “world’s most advance energy shot.”
Continue Slideshow
✌🏽Peace out ✌🏽 Heading to Puerto Rico for #BlockChainUnbound!! A BlockChain conference focused on connecting Puerto Rico with visionary entrepreneurs and investors in the blockchain, cryptocurrency and ICO vertical. All profits from the event will be donated to charities helping Puerto Rico recover from hurricane’s Maria and Irma. #cryptocurrency #bitcoin #blockchain #peurtorico #helppuertorico #atlanta #tech #wheelsup #itsworkreallyipromise
🍥So now that one of my wackiest, most improbable D R E A M S has come true, I am just going to have DREAM BIGGER!🍥 ✅Swimming in 💯million SPRINKLES 🙋🏽 Anyone who knew me between the ages of 6 and 36, has worked a night shift 💉with me, studied for an exam 📚with me, driven to a cottage or gone to the #bulkbarn with me has been privy to my #sprinkle #addiction. I always shared 😹 but invariably I would whip out a bag (sometimes jar) of sprinkles and just eat them 😻👌🏾. Apparently, this is "not normal" and was puzzling to many, but mostly y'all just loved me and my goofy habit anyways😘. Then one day I saw a post on instagram of a museum that had a pool of rainbow sprinkles and I knew there were others out there like me❤️💛💚💙💜💗💝 These are the pictures from what will go down in history as one of my #bestdayever 🌈 Oh ya, and there was #icecream 🍦🍧🍭 #museumoficecream #sprinkleswim #bucketlist #dreamon #100millionsprinkles #happyhappyjoyjoy #moic #myhappyplace #pinchme