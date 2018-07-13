Where Is Kenya Moore??? Meet Another Possible Peach Holder For #RHOA Season 11

Is Tanya Sam Joining “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”?

Another day, another RHOA casting rumor. As season 11 of RHOA looms near, there’s a new rumor about a potential new peach holder.

As previously reported the cast [sans Kenya Moore] came out to support possible newbie Shamari Devoe at Atlanta’s ATL Live On The Park…

and now, the ladies have been spotted with another woman; Tanya Sam.

Tanya who’s a registered nurse/the director of a company building agency, was recently seen with “The Talls” of this season; NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and friend of the show Marlo Hampton.

There’s also rumblings that she’s a “hilarious” new addition to the cast who’ll be a “fan favorite.”

Would YOU tune in to RHOA season 11 to meet Tanya Sam??