This Is 40: Double Scooped Stunners Tia And Tamera Enjoy 70’s Themed Bash For Milestone Birthday

Happy Belated Birthday Tia And Tamera!

Can you believe Tia and Tamera Mowry celebrated their 40th birthdays just last week??? On July 6th, the twins hit the milestone together and celebrated with a super cute, 1970’s themed party. Tamera came dressed in a shiny romper with a huge afro and Tia matched her fly with her own one piece and some 70’s waves.

The twins spoke to People about hitting the 40/40 club and Tamera actually revealed that this birthday parrty was the first they’ve had together since they were both 21.

“We live very kind of busy lives and I really wanted us to slow things down for a minute and take the time out to celebrate,” Mowry-Hardrict exclusively told PEOPLE. “The last time we had a party together was when we turned 21. We have our individual careers, but I just felt like it was something we needed to celebrate together.

