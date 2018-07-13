This Is 40: Double Scooped Stunners Tia And Tamera Enjoy 70’s Themed Bash For Milestone Birthday
Happy Belated Birthday Tia And Tamera!
Can you believe Tia and Tamera Mowry celebrated their 40th birthdays just last week??? On July 6th, the twins hit the milestone together and celebrated with a super cute, 1970’s themed party. Tamera came dressed in a shiny romper with a huge afro and Tia matched her fly with her own one piece and some 70’s waves.
The twins spoke to People about hitting the 40/40 club and Tamera actually revealed that this birthday parrty was the first they’ve had together since they were both 21.
“We live very kind of busy lives and I really wanted us to slow things down for a minute and take the time out to celebrate,” Mowry-Hardrict exclusively told PEOPLE. “The last time we had a party together was when we turned 21. We have our individual careers, but I just felt like it was something we needed to celebrate together.
Hit the flip to see the flicks and quotes from the twins about turning 40.
«I think what I've learned is to embrace and respect our differences. We're night and day. With sisterhood, it's so wonderful and powerful. Being a woman in general is hard, but when you have someone who's going through the same milestones, you're able to talk to each other and learn from one another. If you see that your sister can do it, then you're like, 'I can do it too.'» – @TiaMowry @People #thisis40
Tia Mowry-Hardrict:
“What I’ve learned over the years, especially being twins, people tend to view twins together and think that everything that they do has to be the same,” said Mowry-Hardrict. “Tamera and I, what we’ve done and what we’ve learned over the years is to embrace our differences because by us being able to be individual people, we’ve been able to thrive. Just like in any type of relationship. You have to know who you are, you have to be content with who you are. When you celebrate your individuality, you become stronger together.”
@tiamowry and @tameramowrytwo celebrated their 40th Birthday with a #70's inspired Birthday Party!
Tamera Mowry-Housley
“We didn’t miss a beat,” Mowry-Housley added. “It was kind of like when you’re with your friend that you hadn’t seen in a long time and you get together and it didn’t feel any different. It felt like it was just yesterday.”