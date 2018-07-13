Ballers: Isaiah Thomas Signs 1-Year Deal with Denver Nuggets
Isaiah Thomas Signs With The Denver Nuggets
Isaiah Thomas has been teasing where he’s headed for a while now, with him even hinting that a return to the Boston Celtics wasn’t completely out of the question at some point. But now, everything is set in stone. As initially reported by ESPN, the free-agent guard has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Denver Nuggets.
League sources told ESPN of the news following his meeting with Denver’s president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly. Thomas has also confirmed the news on Twitter–and from the looks of it, he seems very excited about the decision.
Thomas is currently recovering from hip surgery, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone is hoping to have him play a scoring and playmaking role on the court.
Malone previously coached Thomas when he was with the Sacramento Kings in from 2011 to 2014, so this will be a nice reunion for the two.