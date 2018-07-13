Trans-Bald Headed: Rachel Dolezal Gets Roasted After Box Braids Dissipate Her Hairline
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Drags Rachel Dolezal’s Evaporating Hairline
The former fraudulent head of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP and alleged welfare scammer Rachel Dolezal is getting roasted after a recent court appearance. Dolezal aka Nkechi showed up to court to address the welfare fraud charges against her, but apparently left her edges at home.
Twitter folks were totally reckless while addressing Rachel’s too-tight box braids…
Hit the flip for more hilarity.
