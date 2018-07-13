Will You Be Watching??? FX’s ‘Pose’ Renewed For Season 2

Hate it or love it?!

Pose FX Renewed For Season 2

A groundbreaking television show is coming back to FX. “Pose” which had an explosive first season and features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles ever, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series, has been renewed.

The show starring Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and others, will return to the network in 2019.

We've got amazing news, #PoseFX family! Get ready to snatch more trophies and tissues because season 2 is coming! pic.twitter.com/P8oRj8puRp — PoseFX (@PoseOnFX) July 12, 2018

The show co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals has been garnering praise on social media for detailing the ballroom scene, daily life and other realistic aspects of LGBTQI life.



Will YOU be watching Pose on FX???