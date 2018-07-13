Exclusive: Accused “Bad Girls Club” Scammer Shannade Clermont Already Gunning To Skip Town

Reality Starlet Accused Of Running Up Dead Man’s Debit Card Bill After “Prostitution Date”

The former “Bad Girls Club” star who the feds said stole more than $20,000 from a now dead man who paid her for a sex date is now trying her best to get away from the scene of the alleged crime ASAP.

A lawyer for Shannade Clermont told Federal Court Judge Sarah Netburn that his client wants to head to Georgia this weekend, but needs her passport back from the feds because she has no other ID. Clermont’s attorney said her trip had been planned way in advance and doesn’t violate the terms of her bond.

Because she has no other ID, Clermont wants the passport back ASAP so that she can go get a driver’s license today and get on the plane tomorrow.

The government has strongly opposed the trip as well as giving Clermont her passport back, according to court documents obtained by BOSSIP.

Cops arrested Clermont earlier this week and charged her with aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and access device fraud. She was released on $100,000 bond and required to surrender her passport as part of her bond conditions.

Best known as one-half of the Clermont Twins, Shannade starred in a season of “The Bad Girls Club” with her sister and modeled Kanye West’s designs before her shocking arrest. But according to her criminal complaint, Clermont used her alleged victim’s debit card like her own piggy bank, paying her rent, wiring herself cash and using it to finance spending sprees.

A judge has not yet ruled on Clermont’s request She is due back in court next month.