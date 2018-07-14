Jesus Take The Wheel: Armless Miami Man Charged With Stabbing Tourist With A Pair Of Scissors [Video]

Armless Man Charged With Stabbing A Tourist⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

An armless Florida resident Jonathan Crenshaw,46, was arrested and charged for stabbing a 22-year-old tourist with scissors, using his feet. During the incident, Crenshaw told cops that Cesar Coronado attacked him while he was laying down which prompted him to react in self-defense. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

However, a female friend of the victim said the armless man was the aggressor in the incident. Coronado was taken to a local Miami hospital to be treated for a large cut on his arm. Crenshaw has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, a second-degree felony.