Bloody Hell: Over 250,000 Protestors March Through The Streets Of England As Donald Trump Makes His First Official Visit [Video]
Protestors In England Show Up By The Thousands To Make Trump Feel Unwelcome
An estimated 250,000 people took to the streets of London on Friday to protest President Trump‘s visit to the United Kingdom. “Stop Trump”, a group that organized the demonstration during Trump’s four-day visit to the United Kingdom.
CNBC reported earlier that between 50,000 and 100,000 were expected to take part in the march.
Demonstrators gathered in London early Friday morning, carrying signs that read “Dump Trump” and “Star Spangled Gobs***” and also the famous Trump baby blimp was flown over Parliament square.
Trump had reportedly said that he felt “unwelcome” in London before his visit, opting to avoid the city for much of his trip.
“I used to love London as a city..I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?..I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London,” says Trump.