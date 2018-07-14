Bloody Hell: Over 250,000 Protestors March Through The Streets Of England As Donald Trump Makes His First Official Visit [Video]

Demonstrators gathered in London early Friday morning, carrying signs that read “Dump Trump” and “Star Spangled Gobs***” and also the famous Trump baby blimp was flown over Parliament square.

Trump had reportedly said that he felt “unwelcome” in London before his visit, opting to avoid the city for much of his trip.

“I used to love London as a city..I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?..I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London,” says Trump.