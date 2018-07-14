Headass Or Tails: Cops Caught On Video Using A Coin Flip App To Decide Whether To Arrest A Speeding Woman Or Not

Cops Caught On Camera Using Flip Coin App To Decide If Woman Goes To Jail Or Not

Body camera video shows Georgia police officers laughing and joking as they use a coin-flip app to decide whether to detain a woman during a traffic stop.

Sarah Webb, 24, was pulled over for allegedly speeding, and police decided whether to give her a ticket or not by flipping a coin. “So you think driving that fast on a wet road is a smart idea just because you’re late for work instead of calling and saying you’re running late for work,” the cop said. Sarah was on the verge of tears and her voice quivered as she said she was sorry.

One of the officers opened the app on her phone and then Officer Kristee Wilson suggested that heads meant arrest and tails meant release. The flip came up tails on the app, but they decide to arrest Webb anyway.

The report says both officers are on administrative leave and the charges against Webb were dropped.