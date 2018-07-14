Ho Sit Down: Fenty Beauty Goddess Slick Woods Responds To Whiny White Woman Wincing At Melanin

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Fo)

You Mad? Slick Woods Responds To White Woman Mad At Fenty Beauty Ad

Fenty beauty is known for dropping FIRE campaign photos filled with all shades of beauty. In one of their latest Palm Springs photo shoots, model Duckie Thot, Slick Woods, Huan Zhou, Asianna Scott and Rih Rih herself posed in the makeup.

The shot is pure magic.

Sit with us, invite a friend 👑

A post shared by @ slickwoods on

One person, however, thought the photo wasn’t inclusive enough. This was code for “where are the Beckies???”, but Slick Woods responded perfectly to the inquiry…

#SlickWoods is wrong for that 😂

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on

White people are actually everywhere, ma’am! Get over it. Hit the flip to see more beautiful shot from the Fenty shoot.

#MOROCCANSPICEPALLETTE @fentybeauty July 6.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus