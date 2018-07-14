Ho Sit Down: Fenty Beauty Goddess Slick Woods Responds To Whiny White Woman Wincing At Melanin

You Mad? Slick Woods Responds To White Woman Mad At Fenty Beauty Ad

Fenty beauty is known for dropping FIRE campaign photos filled with all shades of beauty. In one of their latest Palm Springs photo shoots, model Duckie Thot, Slick Woods, Huan Zhou, Asianna Scott and Rih Rih herself posed in the makeup.

The shot is pure magic.

Sit with us, invite a friend 👑 A post shared by @ slickwoods on Jul 12, 2018 at 3:10pm PDT

One person, however, thought the photo wasn’t inclusive enough. This was code for “where are the Beckies???”, but Slick Woods responded perfectly to the inquiry…

White people are actually everywhere, ma'am! Get over it.