Ho Sit Down: Fenty Beauty Goddess Slick Woods Responds To Whiny White Woman Wincing At Melanin
Fenty beauty is known for dropping FIRE campaign photos filled with all shades of beauty. In one of their latest Palm Springs photo shoots, model Duckie Thot, Slick Woods, Huan Zhou, Asianna Scott and Rih Rih herself posed in the makeup.
The shot is pure magic.
One person, however, thought the photo wasn’t inclusive enough. This was code for “where are the Beckies???”, but Slick Woods responded perfectly to the inquiry…
White people are actually everywhere, ma’am! Get over it. Hit the flip to see more beautiful shot from the Fenty shoot.
I can't tell you all how amazing this journey has been into adulthood. I'm beyond amazed at the outcome of the energy I put in. This life broke me, built me back up and gave a girl a spit shine. I'm feelin myself and I'm pleased with every part of me… now I can feel y'all too, you feel me? The way I see it self love is a relationship, an internal and eternal conversation with self. Sometimes Slick don't fuck w Simone but they be talkin again. 😭😭😭 ok y'all can chill that wasn't an invitation to call me Simone we ain't homies don't call me Simone you're being weird.