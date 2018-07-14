SMH: Tinashe Denies Bogus Stalking Rumor — Ben Simmons’ Sister Confirms Kardashians Set Her Up To Look Thirsty!

Tinashe Responds To Reports She’s “Stalking” Ben Simmons

Remember when TMZ reported that Ben Simmons was going to up his security because Tinashe was allegedly stalking him? Yes, he and Tinashe had been seen patronizing the same hollyweird night club, BUT — It sounded like an awfully convenient excuse after he was put on blast for allegedly texting her while with Kendall.

Tinashe just addressed the stalking rumors saying she’s not a character in a dumb story line!

If Tinashe’s word wasnt enough, Ben Simmons’ sister Olivia gave her thoughts on who is behind the false stalking headlines….and their lastnames start with a “K”, hit the flip to read.