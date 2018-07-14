Friend Or Foe, Yo? Dwayne Johnson Had THIS To Say About Relationship With Tyrese On WWHL [Video]

Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson Speaks About Relationship With Tyrese

Dwayne Johnson is currently on a media tour to promote his new summer action flick, Skyscraper, he recently made a stop by Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and answered a fan’s question about his rocky relationship with Fast And Furious cast mate Tyrese…

The was the most polite “Man, F**K Tyrese and the Transformer he rode in on” that we’ve ever heard. Dwayne is a pro.