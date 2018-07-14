Sir, What In The Pepperoni Hell Are You Talking About? Papa John Felt “Pressured” To Say N-Word

Image via Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Papa John Schnatter Says He Was Pressured To Say N-Word

What type of garlic sauce f**kery is THIS?!

Earlier this week we reported that Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter resigned from his company after reports surfaced that he used the n-word (ending in a hard -er) during a conference call with a another company.

Schnatter did his first post n-word interview with WHAS where he tepidly and sheepishly apologized for his unconscionable mistake.

“The agency was promoting that vocabulary … They pushed me. And it upset me,” he told host Terry Meiners. “It’s caused a lot of grief for my community, for my university,” Schnatter noted. “My employees are distraught, they’re crushed, and it’s all because I was sloppy and I wasn’t as sensitive. It’s the same mistake I made on the NFL comments.”

So…they made him say “ni**er”. Got it. You can listen to Schnatter’s ridiculous explanation in it’s entirety below.

This explanation/apology is actually worse than his s#!tty pizza.