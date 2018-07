Slim Jxmmi And Swae Lee Talk Tattoos

Rae Sremmurd have a lot of tattoos between them, and in this new segment with GQ, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee take us on a tour of all their most important, meaningful, and interesting pieces of ink.

From peacocks, to GIR from Invader Zim, to a power switch, check out these two balls of energy and their explanations from some of their most unexpected tattoos.