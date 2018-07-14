Pure Comedy: Kevin Hart Goes Undercover And Turns Heads As A Lyft Driver [Video]

Kevin Hart Transforms Into D-Mac For Lyft Legends

In this fan-favorite series from Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud Network, the comedian transforms into a character by the name of D-Mac, and picks unsuspecting passengers up disguised as a Lyft driver.

Throughout the various rides, Hart confuses and entertains his customers with talk of Beyoncé, Santa, and everything between–all while people have no idea it’s actually him. The results are pure comedy.